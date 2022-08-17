Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.33. 6,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,153. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

