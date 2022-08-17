Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,241,000 after buying an additional 1,374,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,671,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,897,000 after buying an additional 47,849 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 16.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,107,000 after buying an additional 993,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,438,000 after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,821,000 after purchasing an additional 307,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,234. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.