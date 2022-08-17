Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,664 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $1,177,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE MDC traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

