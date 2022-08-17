Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Insider Activity

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,464. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

