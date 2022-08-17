Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 28,625 shares.The stock last traded at $48.59 and had previously closed at $49.01.

Separately, Stephens lowered Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

The company has a market cap of $703.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camden National in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Camden National by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Camden National in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden National by 748.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

