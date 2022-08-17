Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Update

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 23.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 38,350 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,422. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 51.3% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Trading Down 3.9 %

Camping World stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. Camping World has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $46.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Camping World will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.