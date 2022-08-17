Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Desjardins to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDPYF. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.25 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CDPYF remained flat at $37.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. 371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

