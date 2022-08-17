Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.