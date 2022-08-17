Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Canadian Solar has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Canadian Solar stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $43.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 548.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,865 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

