Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Down 13.1% in July

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Canoo were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Canoo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOEVW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 174,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,149. Canoo has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54.

