Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. 408,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,280,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.51.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $29,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
