Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,679 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 34,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,442. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

