Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,532,000 after buying an additional 53,541 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 45,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
IJR traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.93. The company had a trading volume of 81,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,288. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.48.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.