Capital Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. 31,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,143. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

