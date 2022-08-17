Capital Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up about 5.1% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,934. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $152.74 and a 1-year high of $201.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.89.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

