Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Short Interest Down 10.6% in July

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CMCA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 11,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $19,758,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $15,289,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 940,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,455,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 364.2% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 637,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Company Profile

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

