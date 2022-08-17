Cappasity Price Reaches $0.0008 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Cappasity has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $544,579.56 and approximately $210,584.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,439.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00128787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00070519 BTC.

About Cappasity

CAPP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io.

Cappasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

