Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.44 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

Capri Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capri by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.