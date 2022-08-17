Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 324,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGBD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. 945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.67. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 64.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 43,039 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 78,206 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 206,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

