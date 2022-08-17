Cartesi (CTSI) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $105.30 million and approximately $16.98 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013591 BTC.

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,339,658 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

