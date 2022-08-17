Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,831 over the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.57. 1,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,584. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

