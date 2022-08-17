Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Down to $32.13

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.13, but opened at $30.57. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 150 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.51. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,469 shares of company stock valued at $315,049 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 45,819 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 294.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 102,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.