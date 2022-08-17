Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 335,114 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,594. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.43.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,200.77% and a negative return on equity of 152.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

