Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

Datadog Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average of $120.84. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,365.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,520 shares of company stock worth $14,337,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.