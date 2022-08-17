Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,092. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

