Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,664 SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 551,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after buying an additional 251,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,277,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $953,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

KIE opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

