Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,366 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 167.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

