Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $1,266,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $932,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $194.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.98. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

