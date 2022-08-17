Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of NVR by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,577.50.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,445.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,232.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,499.41.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $82.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

