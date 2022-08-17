Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,536,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:NXRT opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.