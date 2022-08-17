Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Greif by 26.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEF opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,247 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $228,751.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,313,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,017,284.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,229 shares of company stock worth $2,968,841. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

