Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $2,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $2,885,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,487,000.

Insider Activity at Runway Growth Finance

In related news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RWAY opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.04 million and a P/E ratio of 15.85. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RWAY shares. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries.

