Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.43

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 89749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,770.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

