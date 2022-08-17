Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $197.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.73 and its 200-day moving average is $202.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

