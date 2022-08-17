CBC.network (CBC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.63 Million

CBC.network (CBC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CBC.network has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $67,959.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CBC.network

CBC.network is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

CBC.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

