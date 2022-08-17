CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Short Interest Update

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 21,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $1,134,598.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $1,134,598.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $82,863.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,922 shares of company stock worth $1,406,130 over the last three months. 6.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 70,985 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 790,354 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCCS. Bank of America initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

