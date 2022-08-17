CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Short Interest Update

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CCCS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 21,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $1,134,598.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $1,134,598.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $82,863.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,922 shares of company stock worth $1,406,130 over the last three months. 6.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCCS. Bank of America initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
See Also
