Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.33

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 25862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ceconomy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €2.70 ($2.76) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

See Also

