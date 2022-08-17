Ceera Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 1.4% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM traded down $4.13 on Wednesday, reaching $105.06. 34,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,942. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.35. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $357.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.34.

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,790 over the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

