Ceera Investments LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.80. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

