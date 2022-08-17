Ceera Investments LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ceera Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 2.2% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 34,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.16. 8,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,827. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

