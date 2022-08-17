Ceera Investments LLC Invests $368,000 in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $1,607,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $287,268. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of BL stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.98. 15,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

