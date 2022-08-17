Ceera Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ceera Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,841. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.