Ceera Investments LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.9% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in PayPal by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $100.13. 125,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,040,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays increased their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

