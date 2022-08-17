Cellframe Hits Market Cap of $10.85 Million (CELL)

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Cellframe has a total market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $255,924.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cellframe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cellframe has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013933 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe Profile

CELL uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,625,980 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet.

Cellframe Coin Trading

