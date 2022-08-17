CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 12,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMIG

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,845 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. CEMIG has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About CEMIG

CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.95%.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Articles

