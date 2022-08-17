Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Short Interest Update

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,440,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 40,140,000 shares. Currently, 20.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Centennial Resource Development Trading Up 3.3 %

CDEV traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. 308,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,686,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 4.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $10.50 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centennial Resource Development

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $752,453.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1,059.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

