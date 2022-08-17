Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 937,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 20.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. 3,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

