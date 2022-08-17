Century Aluminum to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Century Aluminum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Century Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CENX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $824.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 57,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.