Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Up 2.5%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.82 and last traded at $32.80. 829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,182,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $2,227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.