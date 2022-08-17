Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Major Shareholder Sells $104,356,784.84 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Certara alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of Certara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00.

Certara Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.66. 801,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. bought a new stake in Certara in the second quarter worth $771,679,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,266 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 0.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,528,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.